BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.26% of BorgWarner worth $26,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

