Boston Partners Has $193.34 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $193,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,893,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $352.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

