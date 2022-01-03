Boston Partners Has $217.66 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 256,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $217,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $251.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

