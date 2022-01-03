Boston Partners Has $281 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 983,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AON were worth $280,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in AON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 110,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,938,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $300.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.79. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

