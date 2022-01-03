Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 718,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Entergy were worth $241,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

ETR opened at $112.65 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

