Boston Partners Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 855,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $207,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $256.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day moving average is $241.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.