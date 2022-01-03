Boston Partners Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,904,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $59,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $126.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

