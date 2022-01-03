Bounty0x Trading Down 13.9% This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $306,621.82 and approximately $21,169.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

