Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $37.11 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,109,000. Square accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.29. 96,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,966. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.67. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.95, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,575,301. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

