Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $7.72 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $150,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $769,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,471 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,625. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.