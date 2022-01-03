Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 354,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 372.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 390,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

