BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.77

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 44886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPMP shares. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.23.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 7,168,532 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 251,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 304,684 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

