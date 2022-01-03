Bradley Mark J. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bradley Mark J. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

CNI opened at $122.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

