Bradley Mark J. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bradley Mark J. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $132,784,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,319,000 after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $130.23 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.