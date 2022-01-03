Bradley Mark J. Sells 630 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bradley Mark J. lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 4.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $536.95 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $584.64 and a 200 day moving average of $531.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

