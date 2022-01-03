Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.11 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

