Brasada Capital Management LP Has $6.60 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Entegris by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Entegris by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Entegris by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after buying an additional 48,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $138.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

