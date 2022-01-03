Brasada Capital Management LP Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises 1.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

