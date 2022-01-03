Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 106,334 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,334 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

