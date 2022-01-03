Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 1,918 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.51 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.82.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

