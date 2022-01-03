Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 94.7% in December

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139,281 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEDU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. 65,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

