Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 88.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

