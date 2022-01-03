Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,833,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $522,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,841. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.