Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Broad Street Realty has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

