Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

