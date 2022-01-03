Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $188.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $202.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 433,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,613. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 160.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 41.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

