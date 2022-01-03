Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. 6,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,302. The stock has a market cap of $675.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

