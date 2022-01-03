Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.39 Million

Brokerages expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $97.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.75 million to $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $385.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $387.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $389.63 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 426,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,052. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.