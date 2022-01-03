Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $18.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.73 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $74.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

GAIN stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $567.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

