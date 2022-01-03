Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.14 Million

Analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce $157.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the highest is $160.99 million. Marcus reported sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $446.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $450.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $736.05 million, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $752.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 163.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marcus by 1,544.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Marcus by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 417.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,493 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

