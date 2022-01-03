Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) to report sales of $148.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $427.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 1,047,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,212. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

