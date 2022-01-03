Brokerages Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) PT at C$50.33

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATA shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

Shares of ATA stock traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$50.24. 168,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,139. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 40.58. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$21.67 and a 1 year high of C$52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.75.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. Analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

