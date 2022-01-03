Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $17.85

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,874,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

