Brokerages Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Target Price at $5.00

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GRAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

