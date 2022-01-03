Brokerages Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Target Price at $5.00

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
GRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ GRAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $35.18.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
