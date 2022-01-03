Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Target Price at $64.80

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

