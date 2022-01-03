Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Price Target at $17.60

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 46,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 6,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,062. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

