Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) PT at $20.92

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.92.

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

OSCR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 35,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $883,252,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $14,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 694,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 239,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

