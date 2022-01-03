Brokerages Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) PT at $20.20

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

SEYMF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.