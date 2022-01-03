Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $21.93

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 127,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,169. RealReal has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

