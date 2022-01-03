Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Target Price at $355.57

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.57.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW traded down $13.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.66. 47,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day moving average is $305.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.