Brokerages Set TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Target Price at GBX 249.20

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.35).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.83) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 152.70 ($2.05) on Friday. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123.42 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.54). The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($42,062.11).

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

