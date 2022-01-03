Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $118.25

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.25.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,471. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,443 shares of company stock worth $17,295,678 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

