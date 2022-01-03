Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Increased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.