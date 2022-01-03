Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) versus Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Critical Survey

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 19.72% 15.19% 6.44% Hagerty N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Brown & Brown and Hagerty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.61 billion 7.60 $480.48 million $2.05 34.28 Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Brown & Brown and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 0 5 5 0 2.50 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown & Brown currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.65%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Hagerty.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Hagerty on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social securi

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

