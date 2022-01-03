Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IBP opened at $139.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

