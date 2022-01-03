Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $841,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.98 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

