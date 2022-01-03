Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 624,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 153.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 263,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $133.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

