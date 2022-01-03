Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $2.97 on Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00006459 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $52.04 million and $7.49 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00049301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,534,304 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.