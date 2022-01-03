Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $48.17 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $48.17 million and approximately $31,942.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00493430 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

