Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.86

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 92025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDRE shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

